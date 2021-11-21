Kremlin notes positive achievements in Russia-USA relations Sunday, November 21, 2021 1:00:06 PM

Moscow and Washington have reached positive achievements in the negotiation process, although a number of difficulties remain in relations between the tow countries, said the representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova on air of Radio Rossiya.

As an example, Zakharova pointed out to the joint draft resolution of Russia and the United States against the use of information and communication technologies for criminal purposes. "I think that a couple of months ago, if I had said that our two countries would offer the world community such a significant document, no one would have believed, but now it has become a reality," she said.

At the same time, Zakharova said that the American side regularly accuses Russia of organizing cyber attacks, "deliberate use of hackers" and much more. An example of difficulties in relations between Russia and the United States, she said is the "visa problem" problem, which, according to Zakharova, was provoked by the United States.

"A lot of other issues remain unresolved. But negotiations are underway, including on the issue of strategic stability. And this is also a very important example," she said.

The draft resolution “on the responsible use of information and communication technologies”, which Zakharova mentioned, was submitted by representatives of Russia and the United States to the first committee of the UN General Assembly in mid-October. Ensuring information security in the international environment is the most difficult problem in the negotiations, said Andrei Belousov, Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN Office in Geneva.

Cybersecurity topics were touched upon during a personal meeting in June between the presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden. They agreed to work out a list of targets that should not be subject to cyber attacks. As Biden noted, these include critical infrastructure.

