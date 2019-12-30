Kremlin: payment of $2.9 billion to Ukraine was a difficult decision Monday, December 30, 2019 3:00:35 PM

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak said on Vesti Nedeli program on Russia-1 TV channel that Gazprom's $2.9 billion payment to Naftogaz of Ukraine was a difficult decision for the Russian side.

"There was a choice between bad and worse. But all of us together, we can lose much more, unprecedented amounts," said Kozak as quoted by TASS.

In mid-December, Gazprom and Naftogaz agreed on the terms and volumes of Russian gas transit to Europe. The parties also agreed to give up mutual claims. Gazprom also agreed to pay the $2.9 billion to Naftogaz under the ruling of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce.

On December 27, it became known that the Russian company paid Kyiv the entire outstanding amount. Kozak called this compensation "a drop in the ocean" compared to the claims and potential risks for Russia. According to him, it is impossible to say who has benefited from the dispute.

