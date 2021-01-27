Kremlin points to serious disagreements on Donbas between Putin and Biden Wednesday, January 27, 2021 10:00:34 AM

There remain serious differences between Russia and the United States on the substance of the conflict in Ukraine, said Russian Presidential Kremlin Dmitry Peskov, Interfax reports.

According to him, the existing differences manifest themselves in different formulations of what is happening in the Donbas in the conversation between U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"The phrases used exactly reflect the position of the parties, and of course the difference in the statement shows serious disagreements in this regard," he said.

However, Peskov mentioned the readiness of opponents to conduct a dialogue, discussing differences.

When asked whether the Presidents had talked about resuming Russian-American talks on Donbas, similar to those held between Kurt Volker and Vladisalav Surkov, Peskov said no. According to him, the Presidents " didn't go into details on this".

According to the Kremlin speaker, Putin initiated the conversation. He wanted to congratulate the new president of the United States. They talked for more than half an hour.

Biden, in his first telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, discussed Ukraine's sovereignty and Russia's "malicious actions."

Ukrainian Presidential Administration called Biden’s position “a god sign for the country”.

