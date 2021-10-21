Kremlin: Putin and Biden may meet before the end of the year Thursday, October 21, 2021 10:00:00 AM

The meeting of the presidents of the United States and Russia Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin may take place before the end of this year, said Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov, reports RIA Novosti.

"During the recent meeting between Ushakov (Putin’s assistant) and Nuland various options were discussed, and certain understandings were reached, "Peskov said, answering a question about the prospects for a meeting between Putin and Biden.

"After the format and timing are determined, we will inform you," Peskov added.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.