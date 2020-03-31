Kremlin: Putin has not asked Trump to lift sanctions against Russia Tuesday, March 31, 2020 9:01:00 AM

President Vladimir Putin has not asked US President Donald Trump to lift sanctions imposed on Russia, said the Russian President's press secretary, Dmitry Peskov, as cited by TASS.

On March 30, Trump suggested before a phone conversation with Putin that the Russian leader would ask him to lift U.S. sanctions, AFP reported. "He's been asking for it for two years," Trump said.

When asked by reporters whether Putin had asked for the sanctions to be lifted, Peskov said: "No, it's not so."

On March 30, Putin and Trump held telephone talks during which they discussed measures to control the spread of coronavirus. Both sides expressed concern over the pandemic.

The presidents also talked about the current situation in the oil market, where the price of oil fell sharply after the collapse of the OPEC deal in early March. Trump and Putin have agreed on bilateral consultations between the energy ministers.

