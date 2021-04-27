Kremlin: Putin is ready to talk with Zelensky but not about the war in Donbas Tuesday, April 27, 2021 11:00:00 AM

Russian Presidential Speaker Dmitry Peskov welcomed the initiative of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to meet with Putin, reported the Russian agency Interfax.

Peskov said the wish to speak should be "only welcomed." He also said that deputy head of the Russian Presidential administration, Dmitry Kozak, is in constant contact with the Office of the Ukrainian President.

At the same time, the Kremlin believes that the dialogue between Zelensky and Putin can be only regarding the bilateral relations between Russia and Ukraine.

Peskov stressed that the Russian side will not allow a conversation between Putin and Zelensky on any issues about the "settlement of the situation in Ukraine".

Putin's spokesman also said that he does not yet know anything about any concrete proposals of Kyiv to Moscow on the place of possible talks.

In his video message, Volodymyr Zelensky invited Putin to meet in the Donbass.

Putin turned down the offer of his Ukrainian counterpart and offered to come to Moscow.

