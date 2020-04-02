Kremlin: Putin started working remotely Thursday, April 2, 2020 10:00:04 AM

Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to carry out his duties remotely, the Kremlin's press service said on Wednesday after the head of the country's main hospital announced that he was tested positive for coronavirus after meeting with Putin

Denis Protsenko, who met with Putin last week when the Russian President visited the Kommunarka hospital in Moscow, said on Tuesday that he was infected with coronavirus but was doing well.

"The president now prefers to work remotely," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters shortly before Putin was due to hold a cabinet meeting via video conference.

"We are taking all precautions," he said, adding that Putin was at the presidential residence in Novo-Ogaryovo near Moscow.

"All those who were with the president in the " Kommunarka " are checked for coronavirus every day," Peskov added, adding that "everything is fine with Putin."

As reported, the Russian President visited the hospital last week, where he talked with the chief doctor of the hospital who didn’t have protective suite and a mask.

