Kremlin rejects possibility of recognizing LPR and DPR Friday, December 4, 2020 10:00:00 AM

The Kremlin considers it impractical to contemplate about under what conditions Russia can recognize the independence of the self-proclaimed Donetsk (DPR) and Luhansk (LPR) People’s Republics, said the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov, TASS reports.

"We consider such musings impractical," Peskov said, adding that "Kyiv's delay in fulfilling the terms of the Minsk agreements will only further complicate the situation in terms of these two self-proclaimed "republics."

Peskov’s comments on the status of the Donbas republics came after an informal UN Security Council meeting with the participation of Donetsk and Luhansk representatives.

Only Russian, LPR and DPR representatives took part in the meeting. Other member states of the UN Security Council condemned the initiative of the Russian Federation.

Earlier, at a meeting of the UN Security Council, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba announced that the attempt to legitimize LPR and DPR failed.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.