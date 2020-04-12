Kremlin: Russia does not intend to cancel Victory Day parade Sunday, April 12, 2020 10:00:00 AM

The parade to mark the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II will be held in Moscow in any case. said the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov, as quoted by Interfax.

Peskov said that no decisions have been made yet whether to postpone the parade. He added that this will be discussed later, taking into account the development of the epidemiological situation.

"I can say one thing: no one should have any doubt that the Victory Parade and the Victory Day celebration will be necessary. I don't know if it will be May 9 or later, but it will be necessary," he said.

The Russian Defense Ministry notes that preparations for the parade are continuing. Since the end of March, joint training of ceremonial units and mechanized columns has been held at the Alabino training site near Moscow, where an exact replica of Red Square has been created. At the end of April, the equipment is usually moved to Moscow.

Earlier, the Kremlin reported that U.S. President Donald Trump will not come to Moscow for the parade.

The parade will take place in the Russian capital on May 9. According to Putin's aide Yuri Ushakov, the leaders of 17 countries confirmed their visit to Russia.

