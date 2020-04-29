Kremlin: Russia does not support Haftar’s statement about transition of power to Libyan National Army Wednesday, April 29, 2020 11:00:00 AM

Russia does not approve of the statement of the Commander-in-Chief of the Libyan National Army (LNA) Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar on the transition of power in the country to LNA, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov after an informal video meeting of the BRICS Council of Foreign Ministers.

"We do not support the recent statement by Mr. Fayez Mustafa al-Sarraj, the Prime Minister of the Government of National Accord, who refused to speak with Field Marshal Haftar, and we do not approve of the statement of Field Marshal Haftar that he will now decide alone how the Libyan people should live," Lavrov said.

Earlier, Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, the head of the Libyan National Army (LNA), announced that LNA was taking over the power in the country and ending the 2015 Skhirat Agreement. The agreement provides for the establishment of authorities in Libya, in particular the Government of National Accord and the Presidential Council (acting as head of state). The Presidential Council called Haftar's statement a new coup attempt.

