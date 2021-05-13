Kremlin: Russia is closely watching prosecution of Medvedchuk in Ukraine Thursday, May 13, 2021 11:00:13 AM

Russia is not going to interfere in the internal affairs of Ukraine, said the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, commenting on the charges brought against the head of the political party Opposition Platform for Life, Viktor Medvedchuk.

"Of course, we are watching this very thoroughly," Peskov said, adding that Moscow would like to make sure that it is not about persecution for political reasons, about "some kind of campaign" associated with the desire to get rid of competitors.

"This would certainly be unacceptable from the point of view of the modern state, in terms of the spirit and letter of democracy," Peskov said.

He also said that Medvedchuk did not ask Russia for assistance or political asylum. "It is unlikely that Russia can give him any help amid the persecution that is taking place now," the Kremlin spokesman said.

On May 11, the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine accused Viktor Medvedchuk and his business partner Taras Kozak of treason and embezzlement of resources in Crimea. The politician's house was searched.

