Kremlin: Russia is ready to sever relations with the EU due to sanctions Friday, February 12, 2021 10:00:00 AM

It is possible that Russia would sever relations with the European Union if it imposes sanctions which would hurt the Russian economy, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in an interview with the talk show “Solovyov LIVE”.

"We believe that we are ready. If we see again, as we have already felt more than once, that in some areas sanctions are imposed, which create risks for our economy, including in the most sensitive areas...," he said.

Lavrov specified that the Kremlin does not want to "isolate from the world" but it is necessary to be ready for it.

"If you want peace, prepare for war," he concluded.

On January 27, Russian President Vladimir Putin hinted that the imposition of sanctions could be answered by military force.

