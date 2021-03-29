Kremlin: Russia is reviewing future relations with U.S. Monday, March 29, 2021 10:15:00 AM

Russia is analyzing the actions of Joe Biden’s administration. After this Russian President Vladimir Putin will decide on further bilateral relations, said the Russian presidential press secretary, Dmitry Peskov.

"The analysis is being carried out now. The actions taken by the new U.S. administration are being reviewed. It will take time for this analysis to be finished," Peskov said.

After that, decisions will be made on how Moscow will build "our line," Peskov added, noting that according to the Russian Constitution, foreign policy is determined by the President. "He [Putin] will do it," Peskov said.

According to Peskov, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov, who was summoned to Moscow for consultations in mid-March, has not yet addressed the president with a report on Russian-American relations.

The recent interview of the U.S. President, Joie Biden, with ABC news caused a new round of tensions between Washington and Moscow. During the interview, the American President agreed with the host’s statement that “Putin is a killer”. After thism Moscow summoned Russia's ambassador to the United States for consultations. "I was invited to see what needs to be done to prevent our relations from falling completely into the abyss," the diplomat said last week, upon arrival in Moscow. He added that such a situation is not in Russia's interests.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.