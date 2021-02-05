Kremlin: Russia prepares for 'a serious conversation' with U.S. Friday, February 5, 2021 10:00:34 AM

Russia is preparing for a "serious conversation" with the U.S. over Washington’s response to the arrest of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, said the spokesperson of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova.

According to Zakharova, Washington should mind "its own business". She sterssed that the rhetoric that America supposedly allows itself about Russia will not be able to help in relations between the countries.

At the same time, she said that differences between Russia and the United States will have to be resolved.

The Russian Foreign Ministry believes that problems between the countries should be solved with “human rights in mind” but the U.S. "only hypocritically cares about other countries".

On February 3, the United States and Russia extended the nuclear arms control treaty.

