Kremlin: Russia’s relations with Poland are ‘at their lowest level’ Saturday, June 20, 2020 3:00:00 PM

Relations between Russia and Poland are "at their lowest possible level", this goes against the interests of the two countries, said Russian Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Channel One Russia.

"Our relations with Poland today do not just leave much to be desired, they are bad. They are probably at their lowest level, which is clearly contrary to the interests of our two countries, because the peoples of our two countries would be interested in the opposite," said Peskov, as quoted by TASS.

Peskov also noted Warsaw's "confrontational sentiments" and said the Kremlin regretted this. According to Putin’s representative, the interests of the two countries, on the contrary, "dictate" cooperation and mutual dialogue.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.