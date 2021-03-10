Kremlin: Russia will not join its armed forces with Belarusian army Wednesday, March 10, 2021 11:00:51 AM

Russia is not going to join its army with the Belarusian army, said the Russian ambassador to Belarus, Dmitry Mezentsev.

According to Mezentsev, the joint army is a "good fantasy", but there is no need for it yet.

The ambassador reminded that the armies of Russia and Belarus cooperate within the framework of the Collective Security Treaty Organization and this is enough to protect the borders of the countries.

At the same time, Mezentsev stressed that the cooperation between the Russian and Belarusian defense ministries is now sufficient to ensure sufficient defense capability.

Earlier, the self-proclaimed President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, said he would not mind if Russian warplanes were deployed in Belarus.

