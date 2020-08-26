Kremlin sees no reason to open investigation into Navalny’s poisoning Wednesday, August 26, 2020 10:00:00 AM

Russian Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Kremlin does not yet see a reason to launch a criminal investigation into the circumstances surrounding the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

According to him, first it is necessary to establish a substance, which caused Navalny to fall into into a coma. "We need a reason for an investigation. For now, we are only stating that the patient is in a coma," Peskov said, as quoted by Meduza.

Referring to accusations that an assassination attempt could have been made on Navalny, Peskov said: "It's an empty noise."

At the same time, according to Peskov, German doctors did not say anything new compared to what Russian doctors determined.

Earlier, doctors of the German Charite hospital reported that clinical studies showed the poisoning of Alexey Navalny with substance from the group of cholinesterase inhibitors. According to doctors, Navalny is still in a coma. "His condition is serious, but there is no immediate threat to life."

German doctors also reported that the outcome Navalny’s poisoning remains uncertain. "The damage, especially to the nervous system, is not currently ruled out," the doctors said.

At the same time, the Omsk Ministry of Health said that when the Navalny was admitted to the hospital, he had no signs of poisoning with a substance from the group of cholinesterase inhibitors.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.