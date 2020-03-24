Kremlin: self-quarantine restrictions do not apply to Putin Tuesday, March 24, 2020 12:00:50 PM

The rule to observe the self-isolation regime for people over 65 years of age, introduced in Moscow and the Moscow region, does not apply to Russian President Vladimir Putin, said President’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov.

"Work is work, especially the work of the president," Peskov said, noting that it is outside the criteria specified in the restrictive measures.

In addition, the president does not live in his apartment in Moscow, but in the state residence, Peskov said. "More often than not, he lives there, he works there, and vice versa," Peskov explained.

The Kremlin spokesman added that no public events involving Putin have been planned, and in case of meetings with the President, the participants are asked to undergo coronavirus conduct tests in advance. "I think we will continue to follow this practice," he said.

On March 23, due to the spread of coronavirus, Moscow authorities told all residents over 65 years, as well as those who have chronic diseases, to stay at home. Self-isolation must be observed from March 26 to April 14, and people can go out only if absolutely necessary (to the grocery store or pharmacy). The restriction does not apply to managers and employees "whose employment is essential for the functioning of businesses, organizations, institutions and public authorities, as well as for health care employees".

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.