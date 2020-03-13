Kremlin starts monitoring search engines and VPN services in Russia Friday, March 13, 2020 1:25:43 PM

Russia’s media watchdog, Roskomnadzor, has launched an automated system that monitors search engines, proxy and VPN services which allow access to the sites blocked in Russia. However, at the moment, the system is not blocking these services, including VPNs, said Roskomnadzor's press service, as quoted by TASS.

Roskomnadzor noted that the system currently works in a test mode and is expected to be put into operation by the end of 2020.

In April 2019, Russian government carried out a series of tenders to select a contractor for this monitoring system. The contract was awarded the Federal Research Center “Informatics and Management" which is a part of Russian Academy of Sciences.

