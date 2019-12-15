Kremlin: there was no significant breakthrough at Normandy Four Summit Sunday, December 15, 2019 1:00:24 PM

Commenting on the results of the Summit with the participation of the leaders of Ukraine, Russia, Germany, and France, the press secretary of Russian President Dmitry Peskov said that the Normandy Four meeting in Paris did not lead to a significant breakthrough, reports TASS.

"Did the Normandy Four Summit resume after a long break? Yes, it did. Was a significant breakthrough achieved? No," said Peskov in an interview with Channel One Russia.

Earlier, Peskov declared that intentions of Kyiv to make changes to the Minsk agreements will lead to the lengthy talks between participants of the Normandy Four.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said that during the Normandy Four meeting in Paris, the Russian side categorically rejected the possibility of changes to the Minsk agreements, in particular, regarding the points of control over the border. However, Prystaiko noted that these changes "are necessary”.

