Kremlin threatens to slow down access to YouTube Wednesday, May 19, 2021 12:00:24 PM

Foreign Internet platforms continue to allow posting banned content in Russia. This includes Facebook and YouTube, said Russian media watchdog, Roskomnadzor.

Roskomnadzor warned that these internet platforms would face sanctions similar to those applied to Twitter, namely partial slowdown of user access using equipment installed by internet providers under the "sovereign Internet" law.

As for Twitter, it will not be blocked, despite the fact that the deadline for removing ”illegal content”, according to Roskomnadzor ,has expired, and some of the content still appears on social networks.

Twitter was ordered to remove 5.9 thousand posts, 3.1 thousand of which Roskomnadzor categorized as child pornography, and suicidal content.

"The audit showed that Twitter moderators removed more than 91% of prohibited information. As a result of the inspection, taking into account the efforts made by the administration of the social network, the decision was made not to block the Twitter service, to remove restrictions on access to fixed networks (respectively, related Wi-Fi networks), while maintaining restricted speed while accessing Twitter on mobile devices," Roskomnadzor said in a statement.

The Russian authorities launched a new round of attacks against Internet platforms after President Vladimir Putin criticized them.

According to Putin, the Internet is rife with child pornography and calls for suicide, and threatens to "destroy society from within" because it does not obey the laws of morality.

The Russian State Duma intends to propose a package of legislative initiatives to ensure the country's digital sovereignty, the Chairman of the State Duma, Vyacheslav Volodin, said on March 8.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.