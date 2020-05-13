Kremlin: U.S. helps Russia to fight COVID-19 Wednesday, May 13, 2020 10:00:00 AM

Russia receives assistance in the fight against coronavirus from various foreign countries, including the United States, stated Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during a press conference following the meeting of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers.

"We receive aid from foreign countries. We are also ready to accept it from the members of the European Union. We are already accepting support and assistance from the United States," Lavrov said.

Lavrov added that he "would not like" that the current situation, when all countries need mutual assistance, would be used to "settle scores". "In order, so to speak, using not very decent techniques to provide themselves with more profitable, but not quite honestly gained positions for the post-viral era," Lavrov said.

The Russian Foreign Minister pointed out that Russia is also assisting the EU countries in the fight against the coronavirus.

On May 7, U.S. President Donald Trump offered his assistance, including medical equipment, during a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to the American President, Putin accepted his proposal to send ventilators to Russia.

