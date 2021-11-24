Kremlin: U.S. is training for nuclear strikes on Russia Wednesday, November 24, 2021 10:00:18 AM

This month, the United States worked out a scenario of a nuclear strike on Russia simultaneously from the eastern and western directions, said Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu during talks with the Chinese Minister of National Defense, Wei Fenghe.

The flights of the US Air Force strategic bombers have significantly intensified in the immediate vicinity of the Russian eastern border, Shoygu said. According to him, last year, American warplanes capable of carrying nuclear weapons performed 22 flights over the Sea of Okhotsk, while in 2019 there were only three.

"In all cases, our air defense systems detected American strategic bombers in a timely manner, established continuous monitoring and implemented measures to prevent incidents," Shoygu said.

But, according to Shoygu, that didn't help deter Americans. Over the past month, the U.S. Air Force has made 30 flights to the Russian borders, which is 2.5 times more than in the same period last year.

"This month, during the exercise of the US strategic forces Global Thunder, ten strategic bombers simulated using nuclear weapons against Russia almost simultaneously from the western and eastern directions," Shoygu said.

"Their minimum distance from our state border was 20 km," he added.

Wei Fenghe, answering Shoygu, said that the United States is also taking aggressive actions against China, while Chinese cooperation with Russia is "huge" and "fruitful in all areas."

"Together we have countered US hegemony, and we oppose the fake US democratic regime and fake multiculturalism," the Chinese minister said.

The Kremlin included the possibility of a nuclear strike on Russia in its new military doctrine, which was approved in July 2021 by the decree of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The document, which was updated for the first time since 2016 and which is the basis for all Russian authorities, says that at the moment "the use of large military formations and nuclear weapons against the Russian Federation is possible."

In this regard, it is required to "maintain the potential of nuclear deterrence", to ensure the "combat readiness” of the Russian armed forces. According to the Kremlin, it is necessary to achieve technological independence of the defense industry, and to be prepared to carry out "measures for the the protection of the population, material and cultural values from the dangers arising during military conflicts," the document reads.

