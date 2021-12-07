Kremlin: U.S. will not be able to disconnect Russia from SWIFT Tuesday, December 7, 2021 12:00:06 PM

The United States will not take steps to disconnect Russia from the SWIFT interbank payment system, since it will be difficult for Europeans to manage without Russia, which will be outside the payment system, said First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs Vladimir Dzhabarov.

"As for the SWIFT system, I do not believe that the United States will impose these sanctions: it will be quite difficult for Europeans to do without Russia, which will be outside the payment system. How, then, will they pay for energy that is flowing continuously to Western Europe? Should they carry cash in suitcases?" said Jabarov. According to him, Russia is so integrated into the world economy that it is disconnected from SWIFT, there will be problems. In addition, it is not beneficial for Russian Western partners, he added.

"As for other sanctions, we have been living under them since 2014, we have adapted, succeeded, and began to develop production ourselves. I think that we are a self-sufficient country," the senator said. Jabarov again stressed that the sanctions themselves are "counterproductive and will not bring anything positive," and the goals that these sanctions are supposed to achieve are unattainable.

The member of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs, Sergey Tsekov, also said that the U.S. initiative to disconnect Russia from SWIFT can lead to multiple problems in the West, including financial losses.

"They are able to initiate such sanctions, but SWIFT is not a government-owned entity, but a private organization, so the big question is whether they will agree with the opinion of the United States or anyone else. As we understand, there will be big financial losses," he said. The senator noted that the United States will still try to put pressure, however, Russia, according to him, has created a "certain protection" in this case.

"These sanctions related to the SWIFT system have been discussed for seven years, so far this has not happened. They are going to impose sanctions for Russia’s imaginary "attack" on Ukraine, which will not happen, as we understand, "Tsekov concluded.

On December 6, CNN reported that the administration of US President Joe Biden is considering options for imposing sanctions against Russia and individuals due to the aggravation of the situation in Ukraine. The list, in addition to Putin's close associates, may include Russian energy companies and banks. Among the possible sanctions options is the disconnection of Russia from the SWIFT system. The US authorities are ready to take such measures to "keep Putin from invading Ukraine," the interlocutors told CNN.

Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov called this report by CNN a continuation of the "information hysteria".

