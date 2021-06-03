Kremlin: U.S. will try to block certification of Nord Stream 2 pipeline Thursday, June 3, 2021 10:00:21 AM

Russia believes that the U.S. has abandoned the sanctions against the participants of North Stream-2 pipeline, but intend to try to block its certification, said Russia's Permanent Representative to the EU Vladimir Chizhov, RIA Novosti reports.

"The U.S. position is that the construction cannot be stopped. But after the construction comes the certification period. Here they can put some more sticks in our wheels," Chizhov said.

At the same time, Chizhov assured. that the Russian authorities are "ready for anything."

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said that about 100 km of pipes were left to be laid to complete the construction of the Nord Stream 2. Russia expects that the work will be completed this year.

Earlier, U.S. President Joe Biden said that sanctions on North Stream 2 were unproductive. The U.S. President believes that since the pipeline is almost completed, sanctions against Nord Stream 2 operator are in vain.

The Nord Stream 2 project involves the construction of two pipelines with a total capacity of 55 billion cubic meters per year which will connect the Russian coast through the Baltic Sea to Germany. Work was suspended in December 2019 after Swiss Allseas refused to lay pipes due to possible U.S. sanctions. Since December 2020, construction of the pipeline has been resumed after a year-long pause. Nord Stream 2 is currently 95% completed.

