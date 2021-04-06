Kremlin: Ukraine’s membership in NATO will not help to solve Donbas conflict Tuesday, April 6, 2021 11:02:00 AM

The Kremlin doubts that Ukraine's accession to NATO will help resolve the conflict in the Donbas, said the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov.

"We deeply doubt that this will help Ukraine somehow cope with its internal problem. From our point of view, this will make the situation even worse," he said. The Kremlin representative once again called the fighting in the Donbas an internal conflict of Ukraine, denying the military and financial participation of the Russian Federation.

According to Peskov, while speaking about NATO membership, one should "in no way forget about the opinion of the people." "And if you ask the opinion of several million people in the self-proclaimed republics, you will understand that NATO membership for these people is a deeply unacceptable. It’s an unacceptable prospect," Peskov said.

Earlier, the Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky, after a conversation with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, said that Ukraine’s membership in NATO is "the only way to end the war in the Donbas" and the Membership Action Plan "will be a real signal for Russia."

