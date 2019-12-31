Kremlin: US did not inform Russia about its airstrikes in Syria and Iraq Tuesday, December 31, 2019 12:00:24 PM

During a press conference with journalists, the Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov said that the US did not inform Russia about its strikes on several targets in Syria and Iraq over the weekend.

"No, [Washington did not inform Moscow about this]," said Peskov.

Speaking about the attacks of the US army, Peskov noted that "any actions aimed at eliminating terrorists are assessed positively. On the other hand, any actions that lead to the destabilization of the situation in the region can be regarded only negatively. Such criteria are usually applied," said Putin's Press Secretary, as cited by TASS.

Earlier, Chief Pentagon Spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman said that the US had conducted airstrikes on five targets of the Shiite group Kataib Hezbollah in Syria and Iraq in response to their attacks. According to Hoffman, Kataib Hezbollah was responsible for Friday's rocket attack on an Iraqi Kirkuk Air Base, which has resulted in the death of one American civilian employee.

The Kataib Hezbollah group is subordinate to the overall command of the Hashd al-Shaabi Shiite formations, which fought on the side of the Iraqi army and contributed to the defeat of the Islamic State terrorist group. Also, Shiite militias from Iraq participated in operations against the Islamic State in the Syrian territory near the city of Abu Kamal.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.