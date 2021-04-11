Kremlin: war in Ukraine can resume any time Sunday, April 11, 2021 11:00:44 AM

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov believes that a "civil war" could soon start in Ukraine.

Peskov said that next to Russia is a country in which the authorities can allegedly "start to solve the problems by force". According to him, this poses a threat to Russia and therefore the Kremlin has to take certain measures to ensure its security.

According to Peskov, the movements of troops is Russia’s "internal business" that should not cause any concern.

In addition, Putin's spokesman believes that Russia "has never posed a threat to anyone." Peskov, as always, called the war in the Donbas "civilian" and said that Russia "is not a party to the conflict."

Putin's spokesman also noted that Russia "will not remain indifferent to the fate of Russian speakers" in Ukraine, but it is not going to resort to war.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Ruslan Khomchak, said during his speech in the Parliament that Russia is increasing the number of its troops near the border with Ukraine.

The U.S. European command raised its alert status to the highest level because of the escalation in the Donbas and buildup of Russian troops near the Ukrainian border.

Ukrainian intelligence reported that Russia is preparing to move its troops into Ukraine.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.