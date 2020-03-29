Kremlin: wealthy Russians have been deceived in the West Sunday, March 29, 2020 11:01:16 AM

Wealthy Russians have long been deceived in Western countries for their own money, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on her Facebook page.

"You've been fooled for years for your own money. You've been fooled and paid with gold for ruin, for the illusion," she said.

According to her, "very rich" Russians informed her about the medical collapse in London amid the situation with coronavirus and asked for help with returning to Russia. In this regard, the representative of the Foreign Ministry criticized the citizens of Russia, who for many years invested money and built business abroad, and now during the pandemic are forced or want to return to their homeland. She asked such Russians to start with showing "respect" for Russia.

She said on March 27 that by the end of the month the Foreign Ministry will make an accurate list of Russians who need help with their return and will hand over the list to the relevant companies. The Ministry will send the list to the Russian Ministry of Transport, Rospotrebnadzor (The Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection), the Ministry of Health, the Interior Ministry and Aeroflot.

