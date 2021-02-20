Kyiv: 400,000 Ukrainians affected by war in Donbas Saturday, February 20, 2021 11:00:00 AM

Minister for the Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov said at a briefing for UN member states that almost 14,000 Ukrainians have been killed in the war in the Donbas.

"The war, to some extent, directly affected about 10 million Ukrainians, residents of these regions, as well as citizens of Ukraine, who have gone through conscription in the army, members of their families, etc.," he said.

“To date, 400,000 of our citizens have been affected by fighting. About 3.5 million residents of Donetsk and Luhansk regions were forced to leave their homes because of the war and occupation of part of Donbass.

"About 400,000 people in the occupied areas of Donbas have been given Russian passports. In Crimea, about 2.5 million citizens of Ukraine have gone through forceful passportization," Reznikov added.

