Kyiv: 231 people held captive by militants in Donbas Friday, June 19, 2020 10:00:35 AM

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) is informed about 231 people who are held captive by armed groups in the Donbas,said the SBU’s press service.

As of 12 June, 190 civilians, 37 members of the military and law enforcement officials, as well as four members of volunteer battalions, are considered unlawfully imprisoned.

The SBU stressed that the Ukrainian side is taking practical measures aimed at the release of all illegally held people in certain areas of the Donbas.

Ukraine and militants of the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics regularly exchange detainees in compliance with paragraph 6 of the Minsk agreements.

The last exchange took place on April 16 in two stages. Twenty people were handed over to the Ukrainian side, and in return the separatists received fourteen.

