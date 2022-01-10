Kyiv calls on new German government to unblock weapons supplies to Ukraine Monday, January 10, 2022 10:00:00 AM

Ukraine calls on the new German government to immediately provide Kyiv with defensive weapons to protect itself against Russia, said Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Andriy Melnyk in an interview with the newspaper Berliner Morgenpost.

"Ukraine demands that the new German government abandon the morally false policy of blocking weapons supplies and immediately provide Kyiv with defensive weapons to protect itself against the Russian Federation. Berlin bears the same historical responsibility to Ukraine as to Israel," Melnyk wrote on Twitter, citing his interview.

Last December, Berlin, through the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA), vetoed the purchase of armed systems by Ukraine. According to the Ukrainian Minister of Defense Oleksiy Reznikov, Germany vetoed Ukraine’s purchase of anti-drone jamming systems and anti-sniper systems through the NSPA.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Berbok noted that de-escalation should be achieved diplomatically - through negotiations with Russia in various formats.

