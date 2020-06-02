Kyiv confirms Ukraine's readiness for acceptable compromises on Donbas Tuesday, June 2, 2020 10:05:00 AM

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba at the talks in Berlin confirmed Ukraine's readiness for broad compromises on Donbas provided that they do not cross the "red lines".

According to Kuleba, Ukraine, with the mediation of Germany and France, continues to look for solutions that would lead to progress in the peace settlement in the Donbas, but would not lead to the crossing of the "red lines".

"Ukraine is open to the search for the widest possible compromises, but will not go as far as crossing the "red lines" that concern national security, sovereignty and territorial integrity," the minister said at a joint briefing with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas.

According to Kuleba, Germany and Maas in particular understand the sensitivity of this situation.

According to opinion polls, the majority of Ukrainians believe that for the sake of peace in the Donbas it is necessary to compromise.

