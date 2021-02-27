Kyiv considers imposing sanctions on Lukashenko’s entourage Saturday, February 27, 2021 12:00:00 PM

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal instructed the government agencies to study the feasibility of imposing sanctions against the entourage of the self-proclaimed president of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, said Ukrainian MP Alexei Goncharenko.

Goncharenko published the Prime Minister's response to the parliamentary inquiry.

According to the document the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Economy and the State Border Service has been instructed to consider proposals for appropriate sanctions.

In particular, Goncharenko proposed to impose restrictions against the Belarusian oligarch Nikolai Vorobey, who owns oil pipeline operator PrikarpatZapadtrans, and top Belarusian officials who have assets and bank accounts in Ukraine.

"I hope that the government, the National Security Council and other responsible agencies will consider this issue, and sanctions against Lukashenko's inner circle will be imposed as soon as possible," the MP added.

The Baltic states were the first to impose sanctions against Belarusian officials.

On September 29, The UK and Canada imposed sanctions on Lukashenko, his son Viktor and several members of the Belarusian government.

On October 2, the European Union imposed sanctions against 40 Belarusian officials because of the brutal suppression of protests and the falsification of the presidential elections.

