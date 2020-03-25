Kyiv declares state of emergency in Ukraine Wednesday, March 25, 2020 10:02:07 AM

Ukraine is under the state of emergency until April 24, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said at a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday. The meeting was broadcast on the Cabinet's YouTube channel.

According to the Prime Minister, the emergency regime throughout the country, which was previously introduced in nine regions, is necessary to strengthen the fight against the spread of coronavirus. According to the Ukrainian Health Ministry, to date, 113 cases of COVID-19 infection have been detected in the country, four people have died.

"The statistics, unfortunately, are getting worse," Shmygal said, noting that the decision to extend the emergency after April 24 may be taken later.

In mid-March, Ukraine announced the closure of the borders to all foreigners because of the situation with the virus. Domestic bus, rail and air services have also been suspended.

