Kyiv: Donbas residents invited by Moscow to trilateral talks have Russian citizenship Saturday, May 16, 2020 11:00:00 AM

Russia invited the so-called representatives of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, which are not under Kyiv’s control, Vladislav Deinego and Natalia Nikonorova to the meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG). However, the so-called representatives of Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) and Donetsk Peoples Republic (DRP) have the citizenship of the Russian Federation, said the Minister for the Reintegration of the Occupied Territories of Ukraine Alexii Reznikov, as quoted by RBC-Ukraine.

According to Reznikov, the TCG meeting began at 1 p.m. At approximately 15:00-16:00, the representatives of the so-called DPR and LPR joined the parties of the TCG (Ukraine, Russia and the OSCE).

According to Reznikov, between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., the Ukrainian side informed the Russian delegation that Ukraine knows that the so-called "invitees" from certain regions of Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine are Russian citizens.

The Ukrainian side presented copies of the foreign and internal passport of the Russian Federation belonging to Deinego.

Earlier, Boris Gryzlov, Russia's Envoy to the trilateral contact group's talks on the settlement of the conflict in the Donbass, said that the video conference of the TCG was "on the verge of failure" due to Kyiv's refusal to negotiate with LPR and DPR.

