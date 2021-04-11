Kyiv: DPR head Pushilin intends to ask Putin for military assistance and accession to Russia Sunday, April 11, 2021 2:00:00 PM

The head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Denis Pushilin, intends to address Russian President Vladimir Putin in the near future. Pushilin is currently preparing a letter to Putin, reports Dzerkalo Tyzhnia.

According to the publication, there are three versions of Pushilin's letter. Ukrainain Special Services managed to get a hold of the three draft letters prepared by the so-called "Ministry of Foreign Affairs" of the Donetsk People’s Republic.

In the first version of the letter, Pushilin asks Putin for military assistance. In the second version, the DPR head asks Putin to accept the Donetsk People's Republic as part of Russia.

And in the last version, Pushilin asks Putin to officially recognize the DPR as an independent state and then conclude a treaty on friendship and cooperation.

Each of the three letters are composed similarly. Pushilin begins all of them with words of gratitude to Putin for "helping" the Donbas, for taking part in the lives of the DPR and LPR residents, for the help without which DPR "would not have survived" since 2014.

In addition, Pushilin called "invaluable" the decision of the Russian president to recognize "documents" issued by the DPR authorities as well as allowing DPR "citizens" to receive Russian passports.

In the first letter Pushilin explains that military assistance from Russia is needed ostensibly for the cessation of large-scale hostilities by Ukraine.

Explaining the request to include the DPR in Russia, Pushilin emphasizes that this is the wish of “all Donbas residents without exception”.

"All our residents want to become part of the great state of Russia. Evidence of this is the results of the referendum held on May 11, 2014, as well as lines to receive Russian passports," Pushilin assures.

Also, in the last letter, Pushilin asks Putin to recognize DPR as an "independent democratic state."

But that's not all. Pushilin wants Putin to consider the possibility of formally concluding a treaty on friendship and cooperation between Russia and DPR, including in the sphere of defense.

Earlier, Pushilin named five major cities of Ukraine, which DPR wants to capture. The DPR head said that it would be easier for the separatists to build "Novorossiya" if these cities were a part of DPR.

