Kyiv: During visit of U.S. Secretary of Defense to Ukraine, a plan was developed in event of an offensive by Russia Friday, November 5, 2021 11:00:26 AM

During the visit of the U.S. Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin to Ukraine, a joint plan for a counteroffensive against Russia in the event of a full-scale attack was developed, said on air of the Ukraine 24 TV channel Advisor to the Head of the Ukrainian Presidential office, Oleksiy Arestovich.

According to him, the Ukrainian army is ready for any scenario, even for a full-scale conflict.

"The planning was made back in April. Joint response plans have been developed with international partners. Let me remind you that two weeks ago the U.S. Secretary of Defense Austin was in Ukraine [for this purpose]," Arestovich said.

According to Arestovich, the Russian army will lose its combat capability for five years if it tries to attack Ukraine.

"In addition, the consequences may be such that the Putin regime will be shaken. Huge sanctions and fines will be imposed, because the resistance will be provided not only by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, but by all Ukrainian people. This is quite clear. For example, I am much more afraid of economic pressure from Russia, and other tools that it can use. If they dare to attack, it will be the end of Putin's regime," Arestovich said.

