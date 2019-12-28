Kyiv eases citizenship requirements for foreigners who fought on Ukraine's side in Donbas Saturday, December 28, 2019 10:00:39 AM

Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk wrote on his Twitter that the Ukrainian government has simplified the procedure for obtaining Ukrainian citizenship for foreign citizens who fought in the Donbas on the side of Ukrainian Armed Forces.

According to Honcharuk, the Ukrainian government approved the mechanism for foreign citizens to obtain a residence permit in Ukraine. The Ukrainian Prime Minister stressed that this would be the first step for obtaining Ukrainian citizenship.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky granted citizenship to 11 foreigners who defended the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

