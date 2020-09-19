Kyiv: local elections in Donbas are possible only after ‘its full deoccupation’ Saturday, September 19, 2020 3:00:00 PM

Local elections in the territories of the Donbas, which are not under Ukrainian control, are possible only after “full de-occupation, settlement of all security issues and compliance with OSCE standards”, said the head of the Presidential Administration Andriy Yermak on the air of the program "Freedom of Speech with Savik Shuster".

Responding to the question of the presenter whether the Ukrainian Parliament is going to make changes to the decree on local elections in Ukraine, which, according to Russian representative Dmitry Kozak, allegedly hinders further progress in the negotiations, Yermak said that only the Ukrainian parliament has the power to adopt certain laws and regulations.

"Neither politicians in Ukraine, nor politicians from outside can promise something, and say that something will be accepted," he said.

Yermak confirmed that the resolution on local elections adopted by the Parliament is indeed causing difficulties in the Minsk negotiation process.

"But when we met in Berlin, I informed the representatives of the Normandy Four countries that indeed today the Parliament registered a resolution on changes to the order of local elections. It was introduced by MP Kachura, and when it is approved by the Verkhovna Rada, it will get into the hall, and its fate will be decided there," the head of the Office of the President said.

"If you ask my personal opinion, I believe that the decision should be taken in accordance with the interests of our country, with the obligations that exist, in compliance with the norms of international law. What it will look like will be decided by the Parliament," he added.

According to Yermak, he has no doubt that during his cadence he will be able to end the war in the Donbas.

