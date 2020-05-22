Kyiv: LPR and DPR representatives are invited to Donbas talks by OSCE Friday, May 22, 2020 11:00:00 AM

Representatives of the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics are invited to the meetings of the Trilateral Contact Group by the OSCE, said Ukrainian Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Oleksii Reznikov, as quoted by Novyny Donbasu.

"The OSCE invites them. They think they have the right to represent the territories, and I don't think so, we don't think so," he said.

According to Reznikov, Ukraine “should not coordinate with the aggressor country [Russia] participation in the meetings of internally displaced persons”.

"They don't agree with us when we bring someone. It is the delegation's sovereign right to determine who will be included in it," Reznikov added.

Earlier, it was reported that Ukraine’s Permanent Representative to the international organizations in Vienna, Yevhen Tsymbalyuk, showed the OSCE copies of Russian passports of DPR and LPR representatives, who, as he claimed, were invited to the Trilateral Contact Group by Russia.

