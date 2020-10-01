Kyiv: probability of isolated fighting in Donbas still remains Thursday, October 1, 2020 2:00:00 PM

A full and comprehensive ceasefire has been in place in Donbas since July 27, but the likelihood that isolated fighting may resume still remains, stated the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Colonel-General Ruslan Khomchak, during the meeting of the commanders of the armed forces of the Visegrad Group, which was held in Warsaw.

"There is a full and comprehensive ceasefire along the line of demarcation in the Donbas. Its introduction has significantly reduced the enemy's fire activity, but the probability of the resumption of isolated hostilities remains," Khomchak said.

He noted the importance of further international support for Ukraine to counter Russia and Ukraine's cooperation with NATO and the European Union.

"To date, the role and importance of regional formats of cooperation, such as the Visegrad Group, are growing significantly. Consequently, there is an urgent need to deepen not only our communication, but above all practical interaction. Recently, a group of authoritative European politicians and experts, commenting on Russia's aggressive actions, admitted that today the Ukrainian Armed Forces, defending the territory of Ukraine, act as a defense outpost of democratic forces, which oppose the neo-imperial policy of Russia," the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said.

