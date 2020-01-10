Kyiv receives ‘important information’ from the U.S. about Ukrainian airliner crash in Iran Friday, January 10, 2020 1:00:45 PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko met with the US representatives and received information about the crash of the Ukrainian airliner in Iran.

In particular, there was a meeting with the head of the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine, Kristina Kvien, Prystaiko reported on Twitter.

"We have received important data that will be analyzed by our specialists," the minister added.

Earlier, Zelensky called on all international partners - especially the governments of the United States, Canada and Great Britain - to provide data and evidence related to the air disaster.

The Ukrainian President also said that the possibility of the Ukrainian plane was hit by a missile is not ruled out, but has not yet been confirmed.

The head of Iran's Civil Aviation Authority, Ali Abedzadeh, said that the true cause of the crash of the Ukrainian plane near Tehran will be determined after the data of black boxes is analyzed. Abedzadeh reiterated Iran's official position that the plane was not shot down by a missile.

