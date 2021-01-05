Kyiv receives report regarding downed Ukrainian airliner from Iran Tuesday, January 5, 2021 11:00:00 AM

The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that it had received from of Iran a report on the causes of the crash of the Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) plane near Tehran.

"Yes, it was handed over on the evening of December 31, at the fifth attempt. Now, all the competent authorities are carefully studying it," said Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgeny Yenin, Suspilne writes.

Ukraine has 60 days to make comments and suggestions to the report. After that Iran can finalize it within a month. The document can be made public only after approval by the Board of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

Yenin added that it is too early to comment on the report, the document should be analyzed for objectivity and impartiality.

Iran's Ambassador to Ukraine Manouchehr Moradi said the final version of the report had been handed over to all parties. According to him, those involved in the crash were brought to justice.

Earlier, Iranian authorities said several times that they provided a report on the results of the investigation into the crash of the UIA airliner. But Ukraine and Canada denied this.

Before the New Year, Iran announced the amount of compensation to the families of people killed in the crash, promising to pay $150,000 to the family of each victim.

A Ukraine International Airlines plane making a regular flight from Tehran to Kyiv crashed in Iran on the morning of January 8. 176 people from seven countries were killed, including 11 Ukrainians (nine crew members and two passengers).

Three days after the catastrophe, Iran admitted that it had inadvertently shot down the plane using a cruise missile. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps has taken responsibility for the incident.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.