Kyiv reports attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, accuses pro-Russian militants of violating ceasefire Tuesday, July 28, 2020 11:02:00 AM

Over the past 24 hours, pro-Russian militants in the Donbas opened fire on Ukrainian positions three times, the press center of the Ukrainian Joint Forces Operation reported.

"During the past 24 hours, three cases of ceasefire violation were recorded at the sites of our units’ responsibility. Ukrainian defenders did not open fire in response. There are no losses among our soldiers as a result of enemy shelling," the summary of the Ukrainian command reads.

In particular, near Vodyane the enemy opened fire on the positions of Ukrainian soldiers with grenade launchers of various types and small arms, and near the commune of Yuzhne fired automatic machine-gun grenade launchers, large-caliber machine guns and small arms.

Another provocation by pro-Russian militants occured near Novomikhailivka where militants planted three PIM-2 anti-personnel mines near Ukrainian positions.

"Since the beginning of the day, as of 7:00 a.m., no shelling has been recorded in the area of the Joint Forces Operation," the press service added.

The press center also noted that the Ukrainian forces are complying with the terms of the ceasefire and are ready to adequately respond to any provocative actions of the enemy.

At the same time, no shelling was recorded at the disengagement sites No.1, No.2 and No. 3.

A ceasefire regime came into force in the Donbas from midnight on July 27.

The day before, President Volodymyr Zelensky held a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, during which they discussed, among other things, the truce and changes to the Ukrainian Constitution.

The commander of the Ukrainian Joint Forces Operation said that, in the first hour after the truce, the militants violated the ceasefire by attacking the Ukrainian positions.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.