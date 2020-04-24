Kyiv: Russia conceals COVID-19 cases among military in Crimea Friday, April 24, 2020 1:00:10 PM

Russian authorities hide information about COVID-19 cases among the military stationed in annexed Crimea, stated the Ministry of Reintegration of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

"In all temporarily occupied territories - both in the Donbass and in Crimea - there is an acute shortage of medical personnel to treat patients. The spread of coronavirus among military contingent is carefully concealed," the statement reads.

As the Ukrainian Ministry noted, representatives of the Russian supervisory bodies admitted that the increase in coronavirus cases in Crimea is higher than in Moscow.

"This situation causes discontent among the local population. There have been acts of vandalism against cars that do not have Crimean license plates," the Ministry said.

The Russian Defense Ministry did not comment on the Ukrainian ministry's statements.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Ministry of Reintegration reported that its website was blocked in Russia after it published COVID-19 statistics in annexed Crimea, LPR and DPR.

According to the Russian authorities, there are 53 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Crimea and 25 in Sevastopol. The quarantine due to the pandemic in Crimea and Sevastopol was extended until April 30

