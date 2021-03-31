Kyiv: Russia is amassing troops on Ukrainian border Wednesday, March 31, 2021 12:00:00 PM

Russia is amassing its troop along Ukrainian border in the north, east and south, said the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Ruslan Khomchak during a speech in the Parliament.

According to him, Russia is increasing the number of troops in the Bryansk, Voronezh regions and the Autonomous Republic of Crimea. At the same time, it is expected that Russia will have up to 25 battalion tactical groups in addition to troops and weapons that had have been already deployed. This poses a threat to Ukraine’s security.

Khomchak noted that up to 12 battalion tactical groups, which are combat combat-ready in 1-2 days, are stationed in the territory of the Rostov region. This gives Russia a minimum necessary set for immediate response to possible military actions by Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Commander-In-Chief stressed that the Ukrainian military is ready to give an adequate response "both in case of escalation in the area of the Joint Forces Operation, and in case of complications of the military-political, military-strategic situation around Ukraine."

On March 26, four Ukrainian soldiers were killed during shelling by pro-Russian militants in the Donbas.

