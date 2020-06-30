Kyiv: Russia may step up military actions against Ukraine in the near future Tuesday, June 30, 2020 11:00:00 AM

According to Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Vasyl Bodnar, there is an increased military threat from Russia. "First, there is an increase in military buildup on the eastern border of Ukraine, and secondly, there is a significant increase in the number of Russian troops in Crimea," Interfax-Ukraine quotes Vasyl Bodnar as saying.

He added that "it is necessary to be mentally prepared for the fact that Russia does not think twice when using its armed forces to achieve its political or economic goals."

Ukraine's Deputy Foreign Minister noted that Kyiv passes this information to its international partners. He stressed that Moscow may resort to military actions because of Ukraine's refusal to supply water to the annexed Crimea, as well as to military actions in the east of the country.

"The opinion about the possibility of a military offensive is shared by a significant number of military experts and analysts. NATO also understands how real the possibility of Russia using its military capabilities against Ukraine is, and this can happen in the near future," said Vasily Bodnar.

According to Bodnar, if Kyiv "is prepared for the worst-case scenario, then it may not happen."

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.