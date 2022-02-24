Kyiv: Russia's offensive on Ukraine stalled
As of 20:00 Kyiv time, the situation in the Donetsk region is tense, but controlled by the Ukrainian Joint Forces, reports General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Russian troops continue intensive shelling.
Despite numerous air, artillery and missile strikes, as well as a large number of armored vehicles, Russian troops could not move deeper into Ukraine in the eastern part of the country. Ukrainian military managed to repel attacks and keep all key locations and infrastructure.
Fierce fighting is happening in the Luhansk region near the towns of Shchastya, Stanytsia Luhanska, Lobacheve, Bilovodsk, Starobilsk. During the battle for Shchastia, two Russian tanks were destroyed, and one tank and one ZU-23-2 cannon were captured by Ukrainian forces.
Near Sentyanivka, Ukrainian artillery stopped Russian mixed column of armored vehicles, trucks and multiple rocket launcher systems.
In the Donetsk region, there is intense fighting near Novotroitske, Novognativske, Pavlopiv and Pischevyk.
As of now, there have been no new attempts by Russian troops to break through the defense lines, there is also a decrease in fire activity in some directions.