Kyiv: Russia to deport a coronavirus patient with Russian passport to DPR Monday, March 9, 2020 9:00:44 AM

A man who recently arrived in the Russian city of Novosakhtinsk from China with symptoms of coronavirus, will be soon deported to the territory of Donbas, which is not under Ukraine’s control, reports the command center of the Ukrainian Joint Forces operation, citing intelligence data.

It is reported that the infected person is a resident of the separatist-held territories of Donbas, who recently received a Russian passport. After the man was diagnosed with symptoms of coronavirus, the Russian authorities decided to send him back to the Donbass.

"This case clearly demonstrates the unpreparedness of the aggressor country for deteriorating epidemiological situation and its unpreparedness to take control of the possible spread of the coranovirus even on its territory," the OS headquarters said.

According to the Ukrainian intelligence, in the near future the "new citizen of the Russian Federation" will be sent to an uncontrolled section of the Russian-Ukrainian border near the Dolzhansky checkpoint, and then the man will be sent to one of the hospitals in the Donetsk People’s Republic.

As previously reported, residents of Russia were threatened with prison if they refused to isolate myself because of coronavirus.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.